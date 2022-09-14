Maya Hawke Would Agree To A Stranger Things Spin-Off Under One Condition

In an interview with Rolling Stones, Maya Hawke confessed that she'd love for her "Stranger Things" character to die after a great, heroic gesture. She said, "I would love to die and get my hero's moment. I'd love to die with honor, as any actor would. But I love the way that the Duffer Brothers love their actors. The reason that they write so beautifully for me and for everyone else is because they fall in love with their actors and their characters, and they don't want to kill them. I think that's a beautiful quality that they have, and I wouldn't wish it away."

In response, the interviewer insisted that she had to survive because that could potentially lead to a spinoff about Robin Buckley. To this, Hawke replied, "normally, I wouldn't really be a proponent of a spinoff, but if I got to do it with Joe Keery, I would do anything. He's so funny and wonderful and smart, and he's got great boundaries. He's an excellent coworker, and I would do anything with him."

This aligns pretty well with the public opinion (as noted in articles like this one from Nerdist) that Steve Harrington and Robin Buckley's friendship is one of the best aspects of the Netflix series. It's engaging and hilarious, and something about it just works perfectly. It's refreshing to know that the performers can also sense this chemistry and enjoy the art it creates.