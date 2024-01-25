Game Of Thrones Creators Would Change One Thing About The Series (But Not What You Expect)

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who served as the dual showrunners on "Game of Thrones," would love to revise one thing about the series — and no, it isn't the highly divisive ending. The two sat down for an in-depth interview with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss their new Netflix series "3 Body Problem" in January 2024, and shortly thereafter, THR reporter James Hibberd revealed a tidbit that didn't make the cut for that piece. Specifically, that the two wanted to bring back a character briefly seen in the very first season of "Game of Thrones." Benioff told Hibberd, "One thing I know I wish we could have done is there's the character Mord the Jailer," before Weiss jumped and said, "It was a mistake not bringing Mord the Jailer back into it. We always talked about doing it."

Who is Mord the Jailer? Here's a quick refresher on the character for those of you drawing a blank. Played by Ciaran Bermingham, Mord works as a servant to Lysa Arryn (Kate Dickie), the Lady Regent of the Vale, who ends up imprisoning Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage). To say Mord is easily manipulated is an understatement. When Tyrion is placed in the Eyrie's precarious Sky Cells, he makes a bargain with Mord that allows him a trial by combat in court in front of Lysa. Though Tyrion doesn't have any money on him at that moment, he tells Mord that "a Lannister always pays his debts." After Tyrion's champion Bronn (Jerome Flynn) defeats Lysa's fighter, Tyrion does, indeed, hand Mord a sack of money, proving that the family motto is more than just words.