Kristen Stewart Is 'Sick' Of Certain Sex Scenes For A Good Reason

Academy Award nominee Kristen Stewart is promoting her newest film "Love Lies Bleeding" — and given the film's content, the actor is speaking out about the type of sex scene she never wants to see again.

Stewart, her co-star Katy O'Brian, and the movie's director Rose Glass spoke to NBC News about the film's frank and honest approach to sexuality — Stewart and O'Brian's characters Lou and Jackie fall in love and share several intimate scenes in the film, and the three women spoke openly about how they approached this kind of storytelling differently for "Love Lies Bleeding." As Stewart put it, "It just felt like a love story that was showing all the dirty, real, good, fun stuff, which is all the bad stuff, actually. Love can absolutely destroy you and others, and you don't always make the most selfless decisions in love."

So what did Stewart, O'Brian, and Glass avoid in "Love Lies Bleeding?" As Stewart put it, she's sick of seeing the same kind of sex scene over and over — namely, ones where a couple starts kissing and then immediately gets down to business. "The run of the mill, like, just-go-for-it simulated sex thing is so rote, and it's like actors do have this default thing where, like, 'OK we're supposed to make out and have sex now,'" she said. "That's just not how people have sex, and I'm so sick of seeing it."