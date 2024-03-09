Russell Crowe's Controversial 2014 Movie Is Getting A Second Life On Netflix

"Noah," Russell Crowe's controversial religious drama from 2014, is lighting up the Netflix charts. Crowe joined acclaimed director Darren Aronofsky for a cinematic adaptation of the life of the titular figure, who is revered in several religions, including Abrahamic faiths. Upon release, the film was mired in controversy for its subject matter and interpretation of Noah's life story, which is contested and debated amongst followers from different faiths. Each religion has different views on Noah as well as his actions, which require him to build an ark in the wake of a great flood.

Critically, the film was a success, as suggested by its 75% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences on the platform largely detested the picture, awarding it a 41% audience score. Opening night viewers gave it a C CinemaScore, further solidifying how controversial the film was. But despite the hoopla it caused in 2014, audiences in the United States are enjoying Aronfosky's take. On March 8, 2024, it was the 7th most-watched film in the United States on Netflix, per FlixPatrol. This shows how viewers keep on watching Crowe's underrated films on Netflix.

Aronofsky has largely been a divisive filmmaker, so it's interesting that he assembled a cast filled with heavyweights like Crowe, Jennifer Connelly, and Emma Winston for a religious epic. But this isn't the first time the lead actor has taken on a faith-based film — Crowe starred in "The Pope's Exorcist," which was based on a real person.