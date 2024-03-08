Nika King's Euphoria Reveal Is Leaving Twitter Users Furious (For A Good Reason)

The joint SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes that shook up the entertainment industry in 2023 led to several project delays ... which, to be clear, is a net positive when you consider that both guilds reached fair deals with major studios. That victory still caused some setbacks for new films and seasons of popular shows, including the long-awaited 3rd season of the controversial HBO hit "Euphoria." One of the show's performers keeps fielding questions about it; she doesn't have answers, and fans are upset that she's struggling to survive as a performer because of the delay.

Actress Nika King, who plays Leslie Bennett — mother to Zendaya's lead character Rue Bennett — said during a standup set that she has no idea when the third season will start production ... and she needs the work. "People are like, 'We need Season 3,'" she said in a video she uploaded to TikTok. "I'm like, 'B****, I need Season 3, too!' I haven't paid my rent in six months, and Zendaya's over in Paris at Fashion Week. I'm like, 'B****, come home! I need you. Mama need you.'"

King said she thought she'd get a lot more work after "Euphoria," but that hasn't been the case: "I thought my career was on the rise after Euphoria. I thought I was good. It don't work that way. I called Taraji [P. Henson] and she was like, 'B****, get used to it.'"