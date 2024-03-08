Nika King's Euphoria Reveal Is Leaving Twitter Users Furious (For A Good Reason)
The joint SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes that shook up the entertainment industry in 2023 led to several project delays ... which, to be clear, is a net positive when you consider that both guilds reached fair deals with major studios. That victory still caused some setbacks for new films and seasons of popular shows, including the long-awaited 3rd season of the controversial HBO hit "Euphoria." One of the show's performers keeps fielding questions about it; she doesn't have answers, and fans are upset that she's struggling to survive as a performer because of the delay.
Actress Nika King, who plays Leslie Bennett — mother to Zendaya's lead character Rue Bennett — said during a standup set that she has no idea when the third season will start production ... and she needs the work. "People are like, 'We need Season 3,'" she said in a video she uploaded to TikTok. "I'm like, 'B****, I need Season 3, too!' I haven't paid my rent in six months, and Zendaya's over in Paris at Fashion Week. I'm like, 'B****, come home! I need you. Mama need you.'"
King said she thought she'd get a lot more work after "Euphoria," but that hasn't been the case: "I thought my career was on the rise after Euphoria. I thought I was good. It don't work that way. I called Taraji [P. Henson] and she was like, 'B****, get used to it.'"
Fans aren't happy to hear Nika King's admission that Euphoria Season 3 is a ways away
Fans of Nika King's stunning, heartbreaking performance on "Euphoria" — where, as Leslie, she has to contend with Rue's devastating struggles with addiction — are righteously furious that the actor is struggling to make a living without the series. On X (formerly known as Twitter), user @ItsLaDarrion wrote, "Nika King deserves better. She definitely gave her all in ['Euphoria'] season 2. It's so sad that Black actresses are not given their flowers."
Meanwhile, user @laacolee referenced a different set from King where she opened up about the major disparities on the "Euphoria" set recalling, "The rest of the cast was looking at 'castles' to buy in [E]urope while she has to go on [Z]illow and look for one bedroom places ... so sad. [T]oo much talent out there not being used." As for @fromdusktiljuan, they just wanted answers about King's apparent lack of work: "Zendaya AND Storm Reid [who plays Rue's sister and Leslie's daughter Gia] have been booking, so why isn't Nika King??? Somebody please show her some love!!!!!"
Sam Levinson's existential woes are delaying Euphoria Season 3 even further
Unfortunately for Nika King and her fans, Season 3 of "Euphoria" is probably far away. The season hasn't started production, and as star Colman Domingo — who plays Ali Muhammed, Rue's sobriety sponsor — told GQ in a February profile, creator Sam Levinson's writing process might delay things even further. "[Sam is] a person who writes and rewrites and writes and rewrites again, because I think he's wrestling with what's important," the actor, an Oscar nominee for his leading performance in Netflix's "Rustin," said. "He's responding immediately to what the ills of the world are."
Okay, so what specific ills concern Levinson right now? Some big ones, according to Domingo: "I know that the one thing I can tell you is that he's very much interested in the existential question of who we are right now. Our souls. That's what he wants to figure out with [Season 3]."
While Levinson grapples with "who we are right now" and "our souls," King will have to wait for "Euphoria" Season 3 along with viewers. Let's hope the controversy-ridden creator of "The Idol" works out this issue sooner rather than later so one of the best HBO series of all time can return.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).