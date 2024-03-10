This Deadpool Fan Theory Has Us Looking Twice At Dopinder

A fan theory suggests that Dopinder (Karan Soni) from the "Deadpool" series isn't as simple as he seems. Debuting alongside the franchise in 2016, Dopinder became a fan favorite, with his banter with the titular hero (Ryan Reynolds) proving to be extremely memorable. Working on "Deadpool" was a major career move for Soni, who has since expanded his CV considerably. Now, Dopinder set to return in "Deadpool & Wolverine," which officially folds the franchise into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The first trailer for the "Deadpool" threequel reveals that the Time Variance Authority (TVA) has been keeping tabs on the Merc with a Mouth, with the agency now interested in working with Deadpool. A theory posted on r/fantheories by Reddittor u/BARGOBLEN suggests that Dopinder has always been a part of the TVA, sent back in time to keep tabs on him. "That's why he answers Deadpool's calls and almost got involved with the final fight in 'Deadpool 2,'" the user writes, suggesting that Dopinder's M.O. is to stop Deadpool from creating branching realities. "He's not a high-level agent, just a desk jockey that was handed the assignment and keeps an eye on Deadpool," the user continues, adding, "His demeanor and character fits the TVA desk agents imo and it would be an easy way to tie the TVA in 'Deadpool 3.'"

The Dopinder theory makes sense, especially if you find it fishy how a simple "taxi driver" could integrate himself into Deadpool's inner circle. If it were true, it would have to be a retroactive change, as Disney didn't get the rights to Deadpool until 2019 — three years after he debuted.