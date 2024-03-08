Love Is Blind Season 6 Reunion Trailer Is Stacked With Bombshells & Surprise Guests

The trailer for the "Love is Blind" Season 6 reunion is finally here — and surprise, surprise, it looks super dramatic.

Only one couple — Amy and Johnny — were married during Season 6. Clay and A.D. didn't make it down the aisle because Clay turned his fiancée down at the altar (though he calls her the "love of his life" in this reunion trailer, so who knows if a reconciliation is on the horizon?). Of course, this means "Love is Blind" fans tuning in for the reunion are in for plenty of fighting, crying, and drama once the gathering kicks off its heels, with hosts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnilo-Lachey there to moderate the mayhem.

Besides Clay and A.D., the other Season 6 couples ran into some pretty nasty drama once they left the pods and met face-to-face. Jeramey and Laura seemed meant for each other ... but after he was out until the wee hours of the night chatting with one of his other potentials from the pods, Laura called it quits. Brittney and Kenneth were sweet initially but didn't experience a physical connection in real life (plus he was always on his phone). Then you've got Jimmy and his "clingy" fiancée Chelsea, who called off their engagement fairly early.