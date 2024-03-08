Love Is Blind Season 6 Reunion Trailer Is Stacked With Bombshells & Surprise Guests
The trailer for the "Love is Blind" Season 6 reunion is finally here — and surprise, surprise, it looks super dramatic.
Only one couple — Amy and Johnny — were married during Season 6. Clay and A.D. didn't make it down the aisle because Clay turned his fiancée down at the altar (though he calls her the "love of his life" in this reunion trailer, so who knows if a reconciliation is on the horizon?). Of course, this means "Love is Blind" fans tuning in for the reunion are in for plenty of fighting, crying, and drama once the gathering kicks off its heels, with hosts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnilo-Lachey there to moderate the mayhem.
Besides Clay and A.D., the other Season 6 couples ran into some pretty nasty drama once they left the pods and met face-to-face. Jeramey and Laura seemed meant for each other ... but after he was out until the wee hours of the night chatting with one of his other potentials from the pods, Laura called it quits. Brittney and Kenneth were sweet initially but didn't experience a physical connection in real life (plus he was always on his phone). Then you've got Jimmy and his "clingy" fiancée Chelsea, who called off their engagement fairly early.
The Love is Blind Season 6 reunion will feature some unexpected guests
Not only will the couples from Season 6 of "Love is Blind" be at the reunion, the singles who didn't emerge from the pods with a partner will be there too — including Jeramey's maybe-paramour Sarah Ann, Trevor (who very nearly captured Chelsea's heart before she said yes to Jimmy), and more. Also, contestants from previous seasons will be there, including Tiffany and Brett, Chelsea and Kwame, Alexa and Brennon, Colleen and Matt, Izzy, and Micah and Giannina.
The reunion will be filmed — for the very first time — in front of a live audience on the "Love Is Blind" stage, so the reactions from everyone in the room will definitely be genuine. Between Clay begging for A.D.'s forgiveness, people asking Johnny and Amy why they abstained from sex until marriage, and an apparent revelation from Trevor regarding whether or not he had a partner when he entered the pods, there's a lot to unpack here!
The "Love is Blind" Season 6 reunion drops on Wednesday, March 13 at 9 P.M. EST.