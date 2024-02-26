What Is Bean Dip From Love Is Blind? & Every Other Slang Term Explained From The Show

Every time Netflix drops a new season of "Love is Blind" — a show where contestants meet in closed-off "pods" and fall in love sight unseen — the show makes headlines, and Season 6 is no exception. Centered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Season 6 follows five engaged couples leaving their pods to start a new life together. But that's when they have to face the challenges of everyday life and make sure they're compatible. (Sometimes, they're just not.)

After the five couples — Laura and Jeramey, Johnny and Amy, Clad and AD, Jimmy and Chelsea, and Kenneth and Brittney — meet and leave the pods, unexpected issues brew between the couples. (Kenneth and Brittney don't make it past their particular issue, which is a lack of meaningful physical connection.) From the cast trip to the group's return to Charlotte, those complications came with unique terms to describe their predicaments like "stacked," "bean dip," "CPAP," and "EpiPen." So what do those terms mean in the context of "Love is Blind?"