Dune's Sandworms Looked Even More Terrifying In Early Concept Art

For nearly 60 years, Frank Herbert's seminal science fiction classic has been one of the great white whales of film. As longtime fans will recall, "Dune" is a story that even a visionary filmmaker like David Lynch struggled to bring to life. However, with Denis Villeneuve's sequel to his acclaimed 2021 adaptation of the story just around the corner, fans have more reason to be excited than ever.

Of course, one of the most pivotal parts that had to be nailed for "Dune" to come to life on the big screen was its dreaded Sandworms. Massive subterranean behemoths, the creatures exist as arguably the most dangerous and iconic alien species in the series.

While most fans are pleased with how they look in Villeneuve's "Dune," they could have looked much different based on early concept art. Concept artist Seungjin Woo shared images of his initial designs for the Sandworms from back in 2018 on ArtStation, and they're certainly imposing. In fact, they may even be more terrifying than the final design that would eventually emerge in the 2021 film.