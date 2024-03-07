Who Plays Rocco Siffredi On Netflix's Supersex?
Netflix's "Supersex" has the most graphic sex scenes in the streamer's history, but it's also a true-to-life story about Rocco Siffredi, a pornographic actor from Italy. The performer starred in over 1,000 films, won multiple awards, and became an international star in his medium. The series chronicles his journey from growing up poor to becoming a sensation, along with all of the traumas and struggles that happen along the way.
Acting roles of this ilk are challenging, but Netflix found two performers to dramatize Siffredi's life story. Alessandro Borghi plays the adult of the adult entertainer, with Saul Nanni portraying his younger self. In an interview with Variety, Borghi explained that Siffredi's rags-to-riches story and the emotional aspects of his family life attracted him to the screenplay, as opposed to the raunchier moments. "If they had written a series about a porn actor just to show how good he was at f***ing, surely I would not have accepted," he said.
While "Supersex" is one Netflix show you shouldn't watch with your parents, the attention it's receiving will undoubtedly propel its stars to new heights. At the same time, some viewers might have seen Borghi and Nanni in other projects already.
The Supersex stars' other notable roles
Alessandro Borghi has primarily worked in Italian film and television, where he is known for projects such as the "Suburra" franchise and "On My Skin." The latter film, which tackles the hot-button topic of police brutality, earned him the David di Donatello for best actor award from the Academy of Italian Cinema in 2019, and his career has been on the up since then. However, audiences outside of Borghi's homeland might recognize him from the acclaimed drama "The Eight Mountains," which shares similarities with "Supersex," as both projects explore the theme of troubled masculinity.
Before showing off his raunchier side on "Supersex," Saul Nanni starred on "Alex and Co.," a Disney Channel series that follows a group of friends who bond over music. However, regular Netflix viewers might remember him from "Love & Gelato," a teen romance movie about a teenage girl who visits Rome for the summer. These days, though, Nanni seems interested in mature projects, as 2022 saw him star in a horror flick titled "I Am the Abyss," which tells the story of a serial killer who preys on unsuspecting people at the lake.
"Supersex" is now available to stream on Netflix. However, viewers who want to learn more about the raunchier side of entertainment might be interested to learn all about the reality of filming nude scenes afterward.