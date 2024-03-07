Who Plays Rocco Siffredi On Netflix's Supersex?

Netflix's "Supersex" has the most graphic sex scenes in the streamer's history, but it's also a true-to-life story about Rocco Siffredi, a pornographic actor from Italy. The performer starred in over 1,000 films, won multiple awards, and became an international star in his medium. The series chronicles his journey from growing up poor to becoming a sensation, along with all of the traumas and struggles that happen along the way.

Acting roles of this ilk are challenging, but Netflix found two performers to dramatize Siffredi's life story. Alessandro Borghi plays the adult of the adult entertainer, with Saul Nanni portraying his younger self. In an interview with Variety, Borghi explained that Siffredi's rags-to-riches story and the emotional aspects of his family life attracted him to the screenplay, as opposed to the raunchier moments. "If they had written a series about a porn actor just to show how good he was at f***ing, surely I would not have accepted," he said.

While "Supersex" is one Netflix show you shouldn't watch with your parents, the attention it's receiving will undoubtedly propel its stars to new heights. At the same time, some viewers might have seen Borghi and Nanni in other projects already.