This Netflix Series Has The Most Graphic Sex Scenes In The Streamer's History

Netflix has never shied away from provocative material in the past. From a steamy scene in "Sex/Life" that got fans talking to "Blonde" receiving an NC-17 rating for sexual content, there's no shortage of shows and movies where things get hot and heavy. However, the streaming service may have outdone itself with arguably its most sexually graphic series to date — "Supersex."

The title alone indicates it's a Netflix show you don't want your parents to catch you watching. It follows the true story of Italian adult film star Rocco Siffredi, played by Alessandro Borghi. In real life, Siffredi has starred in over 1,400 pornographic films, and the series doesn't hold back on depicting his wild lifestyle. Borghi told an Italian news outlet, Today, that he had filmed 50 sex scenes over just 95 days of shooting.

While there are many sex scenes, it appears they deal with the show's narrative arc instead of merely existing to titillate viewers. In Variety's review of "Supersex," Aramide Tinubu writes, "Intercourse and other types of sex are showcased, of course, but these scenes aren't gratuitous. Instead, they illustrate Rocco's emotional state as he deals with loss and yearning or even demonstrate his self-worth." It sounds like sex with a purpose, so it may make audiences think about the subject matter rather than merely using the series for "Netflix and chill" fodder.