The Incredibles Live-Action Movie Cast Looks Amazing (Even If It Was Made By AI)

The AI-generated characters particularly shine when it comes to some of the quirkier personalities in the "Incredibles" films. Consider fashion designer Edna E. Mode (Brad Bird), an "Incredibles" character who is based on a real person. Midjourney gives her a distinctive real-life interpretation that pays homage to her short stature and French bob.

Another standout is the Underminer (John Ratzenberger), who is depicted as a mole-like individual in the films. Here, his unique, animal-influenced design is replaced with a look that echoes the coal miners of yesteryear, including a bushy beard.

The nefarious Syndrome (Jason Lee) looks even more menacing, with striking red hair and face paint to mask his identity. His suit is also replaced with a leather jacket, a completely sound design choice that adds more layers of complexity to one of the best Pixar villains.

As great as @aiviking's concept art is, though, chances are that "The Incredibles" will never make the jump to live action. Since its inception, Pixar has exclusively made animated pictures, and there's no reason to expect that will change anytime soon, no matter how intriguing it would be. But who knows? Maybe there will be an "Incredibles 3" one day.