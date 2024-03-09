The Incredibles Live-Action Movie Cast Looks Amazing (Even If It Was Made By AI)
There are plenty of animated superhero films, but few have been as successful as Pixar's "The Incredibles," one of the more unique superhero projects to manifest in the early 2000s. In December 2023, TikTok user @aiviking used Midjourney to imagine what characters from both "The Incredibles" and "The Incredibles 2" would look like if they ever received the live-action treatment, and the results are ... incredible, making it easy to imagine just how successful a live-action remake of the duology would be if Pixar were ever to take that route.
The Incredibles characters as real people Made with Midjourney #theincredibles #theincrediblesai #midjourney
Pixar has always gunned for a certain level of realism, which probably helped the generative artificial intelligence program perform the task of reimagining the "Incredibles" characters as real people. For instance, Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) is still a hulking beast, though some of his exaggerated characteristics are toned down to make the team leader fit the scope of the real world. The same can be said for the rest of the core team, including the baby Jack-Jack (Eli Fucile), whose signature spike of hair is replaced with a more realistic blotch.
A live-action Incredibles would be fascinating
The AI-generated characters particularly shine when it comes to some of the quirkier personalities in the "Incredibles" films. Consider fashion designer Edna E. Mode (Brad Bird), an "Incredibles" character who is based on a real person. Midjourney gives her a distinctive real-life interpretation that pays homage to her short stature and French bob.
Another standout is the Underminer (John Ratzenberger), who is depicted as a mole-like individual in the films. Here, his unique, animal-influenced design is replaced with a look that echoes the coal miners of yesteryear, including a bushy beard.
The nefarious Syndrome (Jason Lee) looks even more menacing, with striking red hair and face paint to mask his identity. His suit is also replaced with a leather jacket, a completely sound design choice that adds more layers of complexity to one of the best Pixar villains.
As great as @aiviking's concept art is, though, chances are that "The Incredibles" will never make the jump to live action. Since its inception, Pixar has exclusively made animated pictures, and there's no reason to expect that will change anytime soon, no matter how intriguing it would be. But who knows? Maybe there will be an "Incredibles 3" one day.