The Real Reason You'll Never See Dune 2's Deleted Scenes

For "Dune" director Denis Villeneuve, once a scene is cut, it should stay cut. The director doesn't even plan on including deleted scenes in the Blu-ray edition of his smash hit adaptation. In an interview with Collider shortly before "Dune: Part Two" was released, director Denis Villeneuve destroyed any hope that fans had of seeing additional footage of events in the deserts of Arrakis, the crowded urban centers on Giedi Prime, or any other area of Frank Herbert's sci-fi universe.

"I'm a strong believer that when it's not in the movie, it's dead," Villeneuve said. "I kill darlings, and it's painful for me." The original cut of "Dune" was over 4 hours long, while the final version is just over 2½ hours. Just like that, 90 minutes of sand-infused glory is gone forever.

Not everything that gets the ax is necessarily bad, either. "Sometimes I remove shots and I say, 'I cannot believe I'm cutting this out,'" Villeneuve elaborated. "I feel like a samurai opening my gut." Despite the difficulty, this is precisely what makes deleted scenes an unwelcome proposition for the director. "It's painful," he said, "so I cannot go back after that and create a Frankenstein and try to reanimate things that I killed. It's too painful. When it's dead, it's dead, and it's dead for a reason."

Deleted scenes and extended editions are a major part of the entertainment experience. Diehard fans of any franchise look forward to the opportunity to relish extra footage. They dig into the could-have-beens and consider the implications that any additional storytelling and its accompanying visuals and dialogue provide. While this is usually a positive, it doesn't always pay dividends, and Villeneuve may be wise to cut off hope of new footage in the future.