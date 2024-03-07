Timothee Chalamet Is Perfectly Cast As Regulus Black In Harry Potter Fanart
Many "Harry Potter" devotees love nothing more than imagining who would play some of the franchise's more obscure characters through creative fan casting. That applies to minor player Regulus Black, who only factors in right as the narrative is coming to an end ... and fans think Oscar winner Timothée Chalamet would be perfect as the mysterious Death Eater. (The role was ever so briefly "played" by actor Tom Moorcraft in "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince," but only in a photograph.)
in 2020, Instagram user @avendellart created an absolutely stunning rendering of Chalamet as Regulus; in the caption, the artist wrote, "Timothée Chalamet as Regulus is probably one of my absolute favorite fancasts for 'Harry Potter.'" Comments on the post are overwhelmingly positive, and it's easy to see why; Chalamet's sharp bone structure and dark hair would definitely work if he were to play the Slytherin brother of beloved character Sirius Black (Gary Oldman). So who even is Regulus Black? Could Chalamet play him if he had the time — especially since a "Harry Potter" television series is on its way to Max?
Who is Regulus Black in Harry Potter?
It's perfectly understandable if fans need a refresher course on Regulus Black; as noted, he plays a very small role in the overall story of "Harry Potter." Regulus is Sirius' older brother who makes his pureblood parents proud by joining the Dark Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) and his Death Eaters as they rise to power ... which disgusts Sirius, who fought against Voldemort with the Order of the Phoenix.
As it turns out, Regulus becomes disgusted with Voldemort's monstrous ideas fairly quickly and sets out to defeat his master ... by swapping out one of Voldemort's Horcruxes for a fake and destroying the real one. Along with the Black family house elf Kreacher, Regulus infiltrates the secret cave where Voldemort kept a locket that held a piece of his soul, and the duo manages to remove the real Horcrux and replace it with a locket bearing Regulus' initials: "R.A.B." Tragically, Regulus was dragged underneath the cave's water and killed by reanimated corpses known as Inferi, but Kreacher, a house-elf who had been ordered to return home, was physically compelled to follow the order and left without Regulus.
Sirius never learns any of this before he dies; it's only Harry who discovers what Regulus was really up to. Still, it's a pretty stunning story, and since it concerns Horcruxes, which must be destroyed before Voldemort can be defeated, it's a pretty major part of the franchise's climax.
Could Timothée Chalamet ever actually play Regulus Black in a Harry Potter property?
Let's be honest about one thing here: Timothée Chalamet is booked and busy. The actor's latest project, "Dune: Part 2" just hit theaters and earned immediate acclaim from critics, and Chalamet's carefully considered, deeply thoughtful performance as the film's central character, Paul Atreides, got plenty of praise as well. He also starred as the title character in the prequel "Wonka" in late 2023 — which earned decent enough reviews, particularly for Chalamet's performance — and as of this writing, he's set to star in "Dune: Messiah" (the expected third film in the trilogy) and the biopic "A Complete Unknown," where he'll play singer-songwriter Bob Dylan.
Still, there is a way that Chalamet could possibly play Regulus Black in this upcoming "Harry Potter" television series — and that way has absolutely everything to do with the fact that the character is only seen in either photos or a flashback sequence, so it would barely take any time for the actor to film. Maybe if the series is filming somewhere near the location for "Dune: Messiah," since that's still a ways away, Chalamet could make it work. Yes, at this juncture, this is all wild speculation, but it's still fun to imagine that maybe Chalamet could fulfill this fanart someday.