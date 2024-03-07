The Dune Movies But Without Special Effects

The spice must flow — and so must the special effects in the new "Dune" movies. Director Denis Villeneuve's take on Frank Herbert's iconic but supposedly "unfilmable" sci-fi epic book series is a smash hit, and loved as much for its striking visuals as it is for its oddly-shaped popcorn bucket. "Dune" is about heroism, fanaticism, and the price of power — especially on the harsh desert planet, Arrakis. This planet is, spoiler: full of dunes. It's also full of spice, a powerful substance that in small doses provides mind-opening visions, and makes space travel a quick trip — literally.

Arrakis is the only planet in the galaxy that contains spice, and its Fremen people have long been oppressed by violent colonizers mining the stuff. But when noble youth Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) shows up in Arrakis, everything changes ... or does it? Time — and trippy scenes of sweeping sandscape space visions — will tell.

"Dune: Part One" took home Oscar gold for its stunning, photorealistic depictions of the Known Universe. The visuals only get bigger and better in "Dune: Part Two" — but they stay grounded. Even powerhouse director Christopher Nolan thinks so. "It's one of the most seamless marriages of live-action photography and computer-generated visual effects that I've seen," Nolan told The Hollywood Reporter, in praise of Villeneuve and his team. Making "Dune" so visually futuristic and believable took more creativity and teamwork than learning to ride a sandworm. Sniff a bit of spice and read on to get a glimpse of the "Dune" movies without special effects.