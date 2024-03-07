Why Kung Fu Panda 4's Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Worrying

Jack Black has dominated the animated world ever since his furry on-screen counterpart, Po, lumbered onto the scene in 2008's "Kung Fu Panda." His initial success in vanquishing Tai Lung (Ian McShane) and becoming the Dragon Warrior launched a then-new franchise into the spotlight. The movie received critical acclaim along with heartwarming support from audiences, and the "Kung Fu Panda" universe has only gained momentum in the 16 years since.

Even so, heading into 2024, there may finally be a chink in the Dragon Warrior's armor — not that he actually wears any. Early reviews for "Kung Fu Panda 4" have started to trickle in during the week before it hits theaters — the movie's release date is slated for March 8 – and they are categorically lower than all three of the previous films.

Rotten Tomatoes shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the early Tomatometer reading (i.e., the critical consensus, not the audience score) kicked off at 81%. Initially, this looked pretty good. In reality, it was tied with the second film's rating — the lowest of the franchise to date.

As is typically the case when these early reviews are posted, the rating has also started to slide lower in the hours since. Rotten Tomatoes shared the post shortly after noon on March 6. As of this writing, a few hours later, the score has dropped to 75%.