Kung Fu Panda 4 Release Date, Cast, Director, And More Details
DreamWorks Animation is on track to continue the "Kung Fu Panda" saga.
Back in 2008, DreamWorks transported families worldwide to ancient China, a period ripe with ancient, mystical powers, deadly forms of martial arts, and treacherous prophecies. The animated action-comedy tells the story of Po (voiced by Jack Black), a large panda with dreams of becoming a kung-fu warrior. His life takes a drastic turn when he's revealed to be The Dragon Warrior, a mythical hero destined to destroy the bubbling evil that lurks in the Valley of Peace. While he's met with disdain by Master Shifu (voiced by Dustin Hoffman) and the extremely qualified Furious Five warriors, Po emerges as the true Dragon Warrior — proving that anyone can be a hero.
"Kung Fu Panda" emerged as a critical and commercial success, hauling in over $631 million worldwide — outgrossing Marvel Studios' debut flick "Iron Man" and Disney's "Wall-E" at the global box office. And while it didn't win the award for Best Animated Picture at the Oscars, "Kung Fu Panda" has since become a key part of DreamWorks Animation's portfolio, spawning a billion-dollar grossing multimedia franchise, which includes two sequels, several video games, and a number of television shows.
Unfortunately, audiences haven't seen a film starring Po and the Furious Five on the silver screen since 2016's "Kung Fu Panda 3," which features the titular panda meeting his birth father (voiced by Bryan Cranston). Fans of the franchise shouldn't fret as Po is on track to return to cinemas very soon with the upcoming "Kung Fu Panda 4," which was formally announced back in 2022.
When will Kung Fu Panda 4 be released?
Universal Pictures formally announced the film in 2022, six years after "Kung Fu Panda 3" dominated in cinemas. The fourth film in the action-comedy series is set to debut on March 8, 2024, nearly 15 years after the first picture debuted. For Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation, this is an extremely solid release date, though not one without significant competition.
The film is wedged between several major tentpoles, which could be nerve-wracking for DreamWorks Animation. "Kung Fu Panda 4" is set to debut a week after Pixar's sci-fi film "Elio," which could be a major player for distributor Disney. Of course, "Elio" doesn't have the same recognition as the "Kung Fu Panda" brand. Still, it's important never to diminish the value Pixar brings to audiences — especially after their 2023 effort "Elemental" proved to be a sleeper hit at the box office. Then, there's "Dune: Part Two," which debuts on March 15, a sci-fi epic expected to take a bulk of PLF (premium large format) screens for its release.
At this current junction, it's unclear if production on the fourth "Kung Fu Panda" outing is impacted by the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, which didn't allow actors to participate in any projects. Several projects have been impacted by the strike and it wouldn't be surprising if "Kung Fu Panda 4" decides to push its release date back. However, seeing as the film is an animated production, there's hope that Universal and DreamWorks can maintain that early March release date.
What is the plot of Kung Fu Panda 4?
The first three films largely focused on Po coming to terms with different parts of his identity, both as a Panda and the Valley of Peace's Dragon Warrior. While the first entry sees Po assuming the moniker of the Dragon Warrior, it was "Kung Fu Panda 2" that peeled back the layers on the character, allowing him to embrace Mr. Ping (voiced by James Hong) as his adopted father. With "Kung Fu Panda 3," Po grew closer to his panda heritage and even met his biological father, Li.
In "Kung Fu Panda 4," audiences will see Po a little bit wiser, less clumsy, and more assured with his complicated journey as the Dragon Warrior. While appearing at CinemaCon 2023, Po voice actor Jack Black took to the stage to tease the upcoming flick, revealing that it will focus on the panda becoming the new spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace — a role that appears similar to the one Master Oogway (voiced by Randall Duk Kim) played in the first flick.
Taking on a new role means Po has to find and train a new Dragon Warrior. Luckily, Po sees one in a fox named Zhen, though they don't seem to be particularly interested in learning from the legendary warrior. Unfortunately, Po has to get Zhen into quick shape as there's a new villain terrorizing the Valley of Peace: The Chameleon. The Chameleon has the ability to bring back former villains, including Tai Lung (voiced by Ian McShane). In a bid to defeat The Chameleon, the student-master duo head to the big city, away from the safety of the Valley of Peace.
Who is starring in Kung Fu Panda 4?
Unsurprisingly, "Kung Fu Panda 4" will feature Jack Black returning as the voice of Po. Black previously voiced the character for the Panda's first three cinematic journies and returned for all of the franchise's short films, including 2016's "Secrets of the Scroll." The multi-hyphenate talent even popped up to voice the character in the Netflix series "Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight," which hit the streaming platform in 2022. Black has become synonymous with Po since the character debuted some 15 years ago and it's not surprising why he's so attached to the character considering how similar the two are.
In a chat with Polygon in 2022, Black discussed his apprehension to join the first film, especially because he had never done voice acting before. Who convinced him to grab the gig? Former DreamWorks boss Jeffrey Katzenberg, who told Black to just be himself. "Jeffrey Katzenberg told me, 'You don't have to worry about creating some new character. I want you to be you,'" Black said. He went on to add that Po allows him to embody a superhero, while still using his own instincts.
Beyond Black's confirmation, it's unclear who is on track to return for "Kung Fu Panda 4," though it's fair to say that members of the Furious Five will return for the franchise's fourth outing. They include Tigress (voiced by Angelina Jolie), Crane (voiced by David Cross), Mantis (voiced by Seth Rogen), Viper (voiced by Lucy Liu), and Monkey (voiced by Jackie Chan). While the quintet hasn't been confirmed for the fourth film, it wouldn't be surprising if they returned considering they're a huge part of the franchise. There's no word yet on who voices The Chamelon and Zhen, the new Dragon Warrior.
Who is directing Kung Fu Panda 4?
Animation veteran Mike Mitchell has been tapped to direct "Kung Fu Panda 4." This is the first time Mitchell, who previously directed "Trolls" and "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part," is helming a "Kung Fu Panda" picture, though it's not his first time dabbling with the franchise. The talent previously served as a creative consultant on the first film and even boasted a small voice role in the third film. Mitchell even executive-produced "Kung Fu Panda 3." These credits have helped to turn Mitchell into one of DreamWorks Animation's most notable creatives and he has received a Special Thanks credit on a number of their projects, including the 2022 box office juggernaut "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish."
Joining Mitchell as co-director is Stephanie Ma Stine, who previously worked as a story artist for Disney's "Raya and the Last Dragon." She also lent their talents to DreamWorks Animation productions like "How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World." Ma Stine has also directed a handful of episodes of the DreamWorks-produced Netflix series "She-Ra and the Princesses of Power." Seeing as the two creative juggernauts have never directed a "Kung Fu Panda" flick before, fans can likely expect an exciting, fresh, and updated take on the iconic franchise as it enters a new era.
Who is writing and producing Kung Fu Panda 4?
According to IMDB, Jonathan Aibel and Glenn Berger have been brought on board to pen "Kung Fu Panda 4." The screenwriting duo previously wrote the first three installments in the franchise. The Dream Team also produced the first three films in the franchise. It's unclear if any other writers will be tackling "Kung Fu Panda 4."
Previous films in the franchise were produced by Melissa Cobb. However, Cobb has since parted ways with DreamWorks Animation. Per her LinkedIn, the producer took on a gig as Netflix's VP of Kids & Family, Feature Animation. Now, Cobb operates as an independent producer, leaving her future with the "Kung Fu Panda" franchise uncertain.
Confirmed to produce the upcoming picture, per The Hollywood Reporter, is Rebecca Huntley. Per their LinkedIn, Huntley has been working with DreamWorks since 2009, lending their talents to pictures like "How To Train Your Dragon 2" and "The Boss Baby." Huntley also produced the 2022 hit "The Bad Guys" for the company. Seeing as Huntley is a veteran when it comes to animation films, fans of the "Kung Fu Panda" franchise should rest easy knowing that the long-gestating project is in safe hands.
Where to watch the first three Kung Fu Panda movies?
Seeing that the release of "Kung Fu Panda 4" is just around the corner, fans should start getting reacquainted with the various misadventures of Po. Those hoping to see where Po's journey began should head on over to Netflix, where the first "Kung Fu Panda" film is streaming stateside. The first flick is even available with Netflix's lowest-priced tier with ads, meaning anyone with a subscription is able to watch Po's transformation from clumsy dreamer to Dragon Warrior. In fact, fans can complete their "Kung Fu Panda" binge on Netflix, as both of the film's sequels are also available on the streamer.
Don't have a Netflix subscription? No worries, as the "Kung Fu Panda" trilogy is available for rent or purchase on your favorite digital platforms like Apple TV, YouTube, and Vudu. Rentals start at $3.99, while those hoping to build their digital collection can purchase films from $13.99 to $14.99 depending on their platform of choice.
Unfortunately, not every "Kung Fu Panda"-related piece of content is available for streaming, like the 2010 Holiday special. Fans can, however, stream the short film "Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Scroll" for free on Amazon Freevee and rent "Secrets of the Masters" on Vudu for $3.99 USD. Luckily, the franchise's various small-screen offerings can be purchased or streamed, though multiple streaming subscriptions are needed. All three seasons of "Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness" are available on Paramount+ via Roku, or they can be purchased. "The Paws of Destiny" is available for purchase on the likes of Apple TV or Vudu. Meanwhile, the Jack Black-voiced "The Dragon Knight" is also streaming in its entirety on Netflix.