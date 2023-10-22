Kung Fu Panda 4 Release Date, Cast, Director, And More Details

DreamWorks Animation is on track to continue the "Kung Fu Panda" saga.

Back in 2008, DreamWorks transported families worldwide to ancient China, a period ripe with ancient, mystical powers, deadly forms of martial arts, and treacherous prophecies. The animated action-comedy tells the story of Po (voiced by Jack Black), a large panda with dreams of becoming a kung-fu warrior. His life takes a drastic turn when he's revealed to be The Dragon Warrior, a mythical hero destined to destroy the bubbling evil that lurks in the Valley of Peace. While he's met with disdain by Master Shifu (voiced by Dustin Hoffman) and the extremely qualified Furious Five warriors, Po emerges as the true Dragon Warrior — proving that anyone can be a hero.

"Kung Fu Panda" emerged as a critical and commercial success, hauling in over $631 million worldwide — outgrossing Marvel Studios' debut flick "Iron Man" and Disney's "Wall-E" at the global box office. And while it didn't win the award for Best Animated Picture at the Oscars, "Kung Fu Panda" has since become a key part of DreamWorks Animation's portfolio, spawning a billion-dollar grossing multimedia franchise, which includes two sequels, several video games, and a number of television shows.

Unfortunately, audiences haven't seen a film starring Po and the Furious Five on the silver screen since 2016's "Kung Fu Panda 3," which features the titular panda meeting his birth father (voiced by Bryan Cranston). Fans of the franchise shouldn't fret as Po is on track to return to cinemas very soon with the upcoming "Kung Fu Panda 4," which was formally announced back in 2022.