How Batman's Controversial Full-Frontal Nudity Changed DC Comics

Batman's full-frontal moment in "Batman: Damned" is one of the most controversial examples of superhero nudity in DC Comics history. But in addition to making headlines, releasing the comic featuring the Dark Knight's uncensored penis led to significant changes for an entire publishing initiative.

DC Comics launched Black Label in 2018 with Brian Azzarello, Lee Bermejo, and Jared K. Fletcher's much-anticipated "Batman: Damned" limited series. The imprint was initially advertised as the home for prestige titles and standalone stories featuring iconic characters outside the constraints of the complicated comic canon. It was also designed to be DC's new home for creator-owned comics set outside its traditional superhero universe, such as James Tynion IV, Alvaro Martinez Bueno, and Jordie Bellaire's "The Nice House on the Lake." As DC President and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee told the Hollywood Reporter, the Black Label line would help creators release their own concepts without having to deal with the difficulties of comic production.

"Batman: Damned" didn't appear all that out of the ordinary when it was announced, with a story that follows Batman teaming with John Constantine to take a deeper look into the supernatural and magical side of Gotham City. However, the first issue caused immediate controversy when the comic was released with a scene showing Batman completely naked, giving fans a clear view of Bruce Wayne's private parts. The scene caused considerable chaos at DC Comics, leading to major changes regarding the Black Label imprint's approach to comics.