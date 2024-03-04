5 Controversial Times DC Comics Got Away With Super Hero Nudity

When DC Comics first launched its Black Label imprint, an adult-oriented line of comics generally intended to not be bogged down by past continuity, it arrived with controversy. In the original printing of "Batman: Damned" #1 (by Brian Azzarello, Lee Bermejo, and Jared K. Fletcher), Bruce Wayne is seen out of costume in the Batcave, where his penis is shown in a scene featuring full-frontal nudity. Dubbed the "Bat-Wang" issue, more than a hundred thousand copies of the comic made their way to the public before DC censored the image in future printings as well as retroactively hiding it in its digital release.

Ultimately, the nudity wasn't added for a specific storytelling reason but rather to simply include a risqué moment. Former DC co-publisher Dan DiDio also claimed production errors related to coloring made the nudity a bigger deal than intended. "I think we made some choices after it went out," DiDio said at New York Comic Con, "and there were some production errors that led to the book being published the way it was ... that ended up being a big story. But thankfully, people were very pleased with the story and the content, the beautiful art, and the story."

Instead of becoming a tone-setting book for the Black Label line's high quality, "Batman: Damned" made headlines for showing Batman's private parts, with major news organizations and late-night talk shows, including "Late Night with Seth Meyers," making cracks about the nudity. As a result, the book led to DC Comics becoming more strict concerning what would be released under the Black Label moniker to appease higher-ups and avoid controversy.