Batman: City Of Madness - Why Batman Had To Be Terrifying According To Christian Ward - Exclusive

Christian Ward told us the idea for the Batman Below was inspired by a conversation in the animated film "Batman: Mask of the Phantasm" between Bruce Wayne and Alfred Pennyworth, where Batman's loyal butler expresses worries about Bruce and him falling into the abyss. Ward said he wanted to take that common theme and make it a reality.

"You look into the abyss, and the abyss looks back. What I'm proposing in this story is Batman looks into the abyss, and Batman Below is the Batman that looks back," he said. "He has to be hideous. He's monstrous. As we find out, the hook of the book — the mystery of the book — is who is Batman Below, and how does he connect to Bruce, the mirror version? What has led him to be this monstrous version of the same character?"

While readers have seen dark reflections of Batman with characters like the Batman Who Laughs, the Batman Below being from the same universe underneath Gotham City will give him a unique relationship with the hero. The frightening counterpart will likely see Batman as a threat just as much as Batman views the Batman Below as one.