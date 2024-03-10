Friends Theory May Prove Phoebe's Imaginary Roommate Denise Was Real All Along
Plenty of details on "Friends" are left open to audiences but still bring laughs, such as wondering what Chandler's (Matthew Perry) job is. Another detail involves Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) and her supposed pal Denise, whom she only mentions once in the entire series. Brought to the group's attention in Season 6, Episode 3 — "The One with Ross' Denial," Phoebe reveals Denise is her housemate who has moved out of her apartment and won't be back until December 26, giving Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) time to move in. She then rethinks some things when it's suggested that Denise could be Santa given the specific return date. While some "Friends" fans think Phoebe became unlikeable near the end of the show, it didn't stop some of them from conjuring a theory that we may have met Denise on the show and didn't know it.
During Season 10, Episode 12 — "The One with Phoebe's Wedding," a bridesmaid stands with Monica (Courteney Cox) and Rachel and is never seen again. Reddit user u/Gutyenkhuk highlighted the mysterious stranger, considering her to be Denise. Could this be the former roommate, or is there an alternative hypothesis that, if we're honest, aligns with the kooky, loveable character that Phoebe is known for being?
Was Denise a figment of Phoebe's imagination?
As much as Phoebe argues that she speaks about Denise all the time, she really never does and it begs the obvious question of whether Denise even exists. Not to be too judgemental, but some details of Phoebe Buffay's timeline are worth scratching your head over. There is the time she is possessed by a dead woman who wants to see everything before she passes in Season 2, Episode 11 — "The One with the Lesbian Wedding," and Phoebe believes her dead mother is in a cat in Season 4, Episode 2 — "The One with the Cat." With that in mind, is there a chance that Denise exists, just not in the way we thought?
In Season 10, Episode 6 — "The One with Ross' Grant," one of Phoebe's most adventurous bits of art, a three-dimensional collage of a woman named Gladys climbing out of a frame, passes around her friends like an unwanted hot potato. Eventually, she reveals another piece by the name of Glynnis, begging the question of whether the supposed "Denise" was another project that got away. Was Phoebe having chats with a canvas this whole time and even going as far as giving her a room in her apartment? We'll never know. The only sure thing is that Phoebe is easily the weirdest and most wonderful character on "Friends," and we wouldn't have her any other way.