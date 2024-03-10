Friends Theory May Prove Phoebe's Imaginary Roommate Denise Was Real All Along

As much as Phoebe argues that she speaks about Denise all the time, she really never does and it begs the obvious question of whether Denise even exists. Not to be too judgemental, but some details of Phoebe Buffay's timeline are worth scratching your head over. There is the time she is possessed by a dead woman who wants to see everything before she passes in Season 2, Episode 11 — "The One with the Lesbian Wedding," and Phoebe believes her dead mother is in a cat in Season 4, Episode 2 — "The One with the Cat." With that in mind, is there a chance that Denise exists, just not in the way we thought?

In Season 10, Episode 6 — "The One with Ross' Grant," one of Phoebe's most adventurous bits of art, a three-dimensional collage of a woman named Gladys climbing out of a frame, passes around her friends like an unwanted hot potato. Eventually, she reveals another piece by the name of Glynnis, begging the question of whether the supposed "Denise" was another project that got away. Was Phoebe having chats with a canvas this whole time and even going as far as giving her a room in her apartment? We'll never know. The only sure thing is that Phoebe is easily the weirdest and most wonderful character on "Friends," and we wouldn't have her any other way.