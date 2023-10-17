Some Friends Fans Think Phoebe Became Unlikeable Near The End - Here's Why

The immense "Friends" fanbase is nothing if not opinionated. After all, ten seasons of material (totaling over 230 episodes) inspires a proportionate amount of spirited debate — a pastime that was reinvigorated when HBO acquired "Friends," resulting in its becoming the platform's most-streamed show in 2020. Who cares if it concluded in 2004?

One character who's proven to be especially polarizing is Phoebe Buffay, played with Emmy-winning verve by Lisa Kudrow. According to some fans, the sextet's most eccentric member becomes increasingly unlikeable as the series progresses. "Phoebe in the second half of the show is a fundamentally different character than in the first," wrote u/Oxwagon on Reddit. "... We all remember Phoebe as the sweet, airy character she was in the first half, and then we encounter second-half Phoebe and are surprised by how toxic she is."

Indeed, when "Friends" began in 1994, Phoebe was a hippie oddball with earth-mother leanings combined with a street-smart edge. In the pilot, she even plucks at the air around Ross' (David Schwimmer) head, attempting to cleanse his "aura." For a number of fans, the shift occurs following her mid-series pregnancy, when her sweet and honest disposition gives way to her embracing lying and, in some instances, cruelty. "The dividing line is Phoebe's pregnancy in seasons 4 and 5," u/Oxwagon continued. "The show's creators discovered 'mean Phoebe' in her hormonal outbursts, and thought that it was so hilarious that they were never able to move on from it."