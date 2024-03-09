AI Reimagines Marvel Characters As NBA Players (Thanos Is A Slam Dunk)

Whenever someone gets superpowers in a fictional world, they either become a superhero or a villain, wanting to use their newfound abilities to change the world. It's rare for someone to just want to play some ball, but that's precisely what Instagram user @roguerobot.ai has used AI to portray, taking some of the biggest names in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and putting them on the court.

The slideshow starts strong with Thanos (Josh Brolin) dunking on some other players, sporting a purple Los Angeles Lakers jersey to match his purple skin. Playing for the Lakers is far from the worst thing Thanos has ever done, and he's even managing to dominate the game sans Infinity Gauntlet. Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), and Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) also show off their dunking skills. One Avenger who seems to be violating NBA rules is Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.).

He's still wearing his Iron Man armor, giving him an unfair edge. Thanos and Hulk may have super strength, but that's merely their biology. It's high time for Tony Stark to show off his mad skills without robotic assistance. Given his mass fortune, resulting in a very expensive house Iron Man lives in, he seems more suited to own a basketball team rather than play for one.