The Unspoken Truth Of Austin Butler

Most of the film world became acquainted with Austin Butler when they saw him transform into the King of Rock and Roll himself, Elvis Presley, in Baz Luhrmann's 2022 film "Elvis." Mastering the role would be no easy feat for anyone — even the famous A-list stars who tried out for the part — but the crown ended up going to the little-known actor who got his start on Disney Channel and Nickelodeon shows.

However, this critical acclaim for Butler has been a long time in the making. While his career began playing teenage heartthrobs in sitcoms and children's television, he quickly grew hungry for bigger and better roles. Though there are few roles in Hollywood bigger and better than Elvis Presley himself, it hasn't stopped Butler from seeking out a challenge every time he shows up on set. This ambition has made Butler one of the most interesting up-and-coming actors over the past few years.

Although Butler stepped out of the Graceland rocker's boots to receive critical acclaim and a Golden Globe, the actor has had many little triumphs throughout his career that "Elvis" fans may not know about. From his earliest roles to the closest connections he has to Elvis Presley, these are facts about Austin Butler that might change the way you see the star.