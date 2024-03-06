Who Is The Unknown? Willy Wonka's Viral Villain & His New Horror Movie Explained

Is the social media sensation known only as "The Unknown" getting its own movie? Maybe!

Bloody Disgusting has reported that the baffling cloaked character seen at the disastrous Glasglow Willy Wonka experience (which, of course, was predicted by "The Simpsons") will be the center of its own film by Scottish production company Kaledonia Pictures. It is important to note that the project is the only one listed on the official website of Kaledonia Pictures, as the production company does not appear to have ever released a movie before — so whether or not this comes to fruition is anyone's guess as of this writing.

Still, it's not entirely surprising that this character — which, it's also important to note, is never and has never been a part of the Willy Wonka canon, which is precisely why it went viral — could possibly be getting its own movie. The Unknown is a bona-fide internet hit and has been making waves on X (formerly known as Twitter) and TikTok, and in the right hands, a pretty funny horror flick could come out of this. But let's back up. What even is The Unknown?