Why Dune 2's Director Had To Cut A Very Specific Curse Word - 'I'm Sorry, I Failed'

As the man behind movies like "Blade Runner 2049," "Arrival," and the "Dune" films, Denis Villeneuve is probably used to answering all sorts of strange questions. In a red carpet interview during the "Dune: Part Two" opening in Montreal, the filmmaker came prepared and brought a strange story to the table. As it turns out, the Quebec native tried and failed to insert a very specific Montreal Easter egg in "Dune: Part Two" — a particular regional curse word, "tabarnak."

"I was convinced that if I was able to put the word 'tabarnak' in one of the movies, it would please the people from Montreal," Villeneuve said. "But I asked Josh Brolin to use the word at one point and it didn't work out. It doesn't live well in the mouth of an American. I'm sorry, I failed, I failed."

The swear word, which is also spelled "tabernak," comes from the word tabernacle – meaning a house of worship — and is used as an all-purpose profanity in the Montreal area. Despite Villeneuve's grand idea and Brolin's no doubt valiant attempt at pronunciation, the word ultimately failed to make the leap into the "Dune" universe, presumably saving casual tourists a ton of confusion about why the locals in Montreal keep swearing like the guy in "Dune: Part Two."