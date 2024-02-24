Why Avatar: The Last Airbender's First Swear Word Feels Unnecessary

"Maturity" is a word that gets tossed around a lot when discussing television and film. Live-action projects are often seen as more "mature" than their animated counterparts. Gruesome deaths, visual violence, and swearing — these are the things that make a story "mature," according to some. But do they really?

In the instance of Netflix's live-action "Avatar: The Last Airbender" adaptation, the answer is no. Early on in Episode 1, Lieutenant Jee (Ruy Iskandar), a member of Prince Zuko's (Dallas Liu) crew, complains about the frigid places the banished prince decides to "drag our asses to." In most shows, that line wouldn't even register, but it feels out of place in an "Avatar" adaptation. It's like a kid puffing his chest up and asserting how tough he is, only to mumble whatever he's saying.

The next time this kind of language pops up is at the end of the season when Katara (Kiawentiio) fights Master Pakku (A Martinez) and Sokka (Ian Ousley) tells her to "kick his ass." Both are brief, innocuous lines — perhaps not even worth harping on. Only an absurd prude would complain about the use of "ass," after all, right? However, this small change is indicative of a larger issue with the live-action "Avatar." It's trying to be a more mature show than its predecessor, but it only ends up being a louder one.