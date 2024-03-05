Dune 2 Cut A Huge Marvel Actor - Here's Who He Probably Played

While "Dune: Part 2" blew away everybody at the box office during its opening weekend, not every actor who was lucky enough to land a role in the film managed to step into its ever-expanding spotlight. Tim Blake Nelson, who is set to appear as The Leader in the Marvel Cinematic Universe venture "Captain America: Brave New World," told Anthem that he had a part in the film, but his scenes were excised from the final theatrical cut, leaving him without a single clip to show for his effort.

It's not been confirmed who he was supposed to play in the film, but Anthem asked Nelson if his role was that of Count Fenring. His response to the question is somewhat evasive but it seems to indicate the character was his. "I don't know what I'm allowed to say," he said, laughing. "I'll just say that I was proud of what I did, and I'm sad not to be in the film. It was completely amicable. Denis [Villeneuve] is a great guy and we had a wonderful conversation. He was very gracious in the way that he let me know. We're both eager to do something else together."

It appears that the film's focus shifted when Villeneuve decided to shed more light on the Bene Gesserit. Audiences will never know which part Nelson played unless the movie hits digital with any deleted scenes sewn back in. Unfortunately, that's something that apparently may never happen, as the director has said he will not release those outtakes. In any event, Nelson seems ready to let bygones be bygones.