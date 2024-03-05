Netflix Axed A New Series - Now Users Are Threatening To Cancel Their Subscriptions

Numerous Netflix show cancellations have infuriated fans, from "1899" to "Inside Job." Many series last only one season before getting the ax, ending prematurely before having a chance to get the story going. Now, it appears the streaming platform has canceled yet another solid show. This time, it's "The Brothers Sun," and for many, this cancellation is the final straw.

"The Brothers Sun" debuted in January with eight episodes about a gangster who must protect his family, including his brother, who has no idea about his family's violent life. Starring Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, the show earned great reviews from critics and audiences, but Netflix promptly canceled it just two months after it came out. For many, it's a sign of why streaming isn't good for TV shows, with @Fidget1995 writing on X (formerly known as Twitter), "I've been a Netflix subscriber since day one with DVD delivery but truth is, I'm tired. Can't even get into a show before they cancel it."

It's not just canceling shows after one or two seasons that subscribers are tired of, either. A big change coming to Netflix in 2024 is yet another price increase, and with good shows getting canceled, @HersheyWrites suggested, "We need to boycott Netflix. Canceling everything, taking prices up every 5-7 business days, can't log in from downstairs, trying out ads....like, we have to let Netflix go. This is their karma." If enough people cancel their subscriptions, Netflix may realize it can't keep treating art this way.