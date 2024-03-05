Young Sheldon Confirms The Return Of A Big Bang Theory Universe Character

"Young Sheldon" is ending after Season 7, but fans will get to say goodbye to one long-absent character before the finale airs. While speaking to TV Line, executive producer Steve Holland confirmed that Tam (Ryan Phuong) will return to the series for the first time since 2021, presumably to explain why he and Sheldon (Iain Armitage, Jim Parsons) become enemies in later life.

Bonding over their mutual love of comic books, Tam and Sheldon form an instant friendship when they first cross paths on "Young Sheldon." The titular boy genius even allows Tam to come to his house for dinner, suggesting that it's the beginning of a strong friendship. However, "The Big Bang Theory" Season 12 sees adult Tam (Robert Wu) tell the gang that Sheldon disowned him after he chose to stay with his girlfriend over rooming with the young genius at Caltech. Sheldon deems this an act of betrayal, and that's the end of that friendship for a while.

With that in mind, viewers can probably expect conflict between the pair when they are reintroduced to each other in Season 7. Furthermore, Holland has given a sneak peek into what fans can expect from the upcoming episode.