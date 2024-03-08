Comedy Box Office Bombs That Are Actually Worth Watching

There can be several reasons why a movie bombs at the box office, including poor timing, ineffective marketing, and miscasting. Comedy films face additional hurdles in attracting audiences: We don't all find the same things funny, which can make it challenging for comedies to appeal to a wide demographic. However, despite a decline since their heyday in the '90s, comedies still rank among the top-selling genres in total box office sales.

That being said, box office numbers aren't the sole measure of a film's success. Many movies that were considered financial failures have gone on to find second lives through home media and streaming platforms, sometimes gaining cult followings along the way. In fact, some of the most memorable comedy classics initially stumbled at the box office, only to rise to prominence later on.

These cinematic underdogs, once dismissed as failures, have since earned high praise on review platforms like Rotten Tomatoes, Metacritic, and IMDb — a reminder that a film's true worth can transcend its initial reception.