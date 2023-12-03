Is Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Considered Canon?

While the "Scott Pilgrim" franchise has always been a bit niche to some extent, that hasn't stopped it from having not one but two adaptations. The latest, Netflix's "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off," provides a bold new take on the graphic novel series from creator Bryan Lee O'Malley and gives the side characters a lot more to do in the process.

However, given how much it deviates from previous versions of the story, the biggest question on the minds of long-time fans might be whether it's considered canon to the other "Scott Pilgrim" stories and the original movie adaptation. Luckily, Edgar Wright, who directed "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World" and helped reunite the cast for the new series, can put any doubts on the subject to rest.

"The original books and the film and the video game and the new series all have different variations of the story," Wright told The Washington Post. "But they are all canon." Some fans may not necessarily take Wright's word alone on the matter, considering it was O'Malley who wrote and illustrated the original works. However, being that O'Malley was also a co-showrunner for "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off" and participated in the same interview, it's likely safe to say that the creator holds similar sentiments.