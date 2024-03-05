Nike's Caitlin Clark Commercial Has Basketball Fans On Twitter Saying The Same Thing

There is perhaps no bigger name in American sports right now than Caitlin Clark, the Iowa college basketball superstar breaking records and taking names across the country. A true scoring phenom, she broke the NCAA Division I women's basketball scoring record, taking the title from current WNBA star and two-time national champion Kelsey Plum. However, that apparently wasn't enough for Clark, who followed the accomplishment up by beating NBA legend Pete Maravich's Division I men's basketball record, which he set way back in 1970. This made her the all-time scoring leader regardless of gender. The best basketball movies ever can't keep up with what Clark has been doing in real life.

Nike released a new commercial focusing on Clark in celebration of this latest achievement. It's short but sweet, with an announcer rattling off a laundry list of awards, records, and titles that she has earned in her college basketball career. The ad spot has been celebrated by hoops fans online, with many taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to celebrate Clark's greatness. "Incredible! The Official GOAT of NCAA Basketball," @Kayas_Kicks wrote in response to the video. @PlannedSickDays echoed the excitement, writing, "now you need to drop them shoes. my daughter starts spring/summer basketball next week."

Clark announced that she will be declaring for the 2024 WNBA Draft after her college season wraps up, and all the attention she's garnered will likely follow. "Congrats!" X user @Michael90445407 wrote in response to the new Nike commercial. "Can't To See You In The W."