Dune 2's Official Runtime Breaks A Denis Villeneuve Record

The release of Denis Villeneuve's hotly anticipated "Dune: Part Two," which was delayed until March 2024, is slowly but steadily approaching. With the film's theatrical run imminent, confirmation of its total runtime surfaced through a perhaps unlikely but authoritative channel. As it turns out, "Dune: Part Two" breaks a Villeneuve record based on this length.

On the official website for The Film Classification and Rating Organization, or Eirin — akin to Japan's version of the MPAA — a search for the movie's title brings up the film regulator's justification for the G rating it decided appropriate for "Dune: Part Two." At the end of the list of reasons is text reading, "2時間46分," which indicates that the film's runtime is 2 hours, 46 minutes.

Before "Dune: Part Two," Villeneuve's longest film was "Blade Runner 2049," which clocks in at 2 hours, 43 minutes. So, while his upcoming feature may only beat the record by a grand total of three minutes, "Dune: Part Two" will earn the distinction of Villeneuve's lengthiest release.