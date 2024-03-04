Blue Bloods Season 14's Treat Williams Tribute Might Make You Cry

Contains Spoilers for "Blue Bloods" Season 14, Episode 3 — "Fear No Evil"

The sudden death of Treat Williams on June 12, 2023, at the age of 71, rocked the entertainment world — and that of the cast of "Blue Bloods." Since 2016, Williams made several guest spot appearances on the show as Lenny Ross, the best friend of series patriarch Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck). His passing necessitated the death of Lenny from the cancer he is diagnosed with during Season 13 — and the series came through with a touching tribute.

The Reagans are hit hard by Lenny's death. Tough Frank, unsurprisingly, can't really bring himself to grieve — that is until the kids start talking about his best friend over a traditional Regan family Sunday dinner. Frank proposes a toast: "Lenny Ross was my oldest friend, my closest confidant, my getaway driver. And I lost him this week. And it hurts like hell. But Lenny would hate it if we got all teary and quiet and sad, so Lenny: We'll miss ya. And save me a seat at your table, and I'll see ya on down the road."

With that, the episode concludes, and a black-barred graphic fills the screen. It reads, "In memory of our great friend, Treat Williams 1951-2023." At the center of the graphic is an image of Williams and Selleck on the series set.

It's enough to leave a lump in the audience's throat. But while Lenny is sadly gone, he won't be forgotten — especially because his trouble-magnet daughter's still around to make the Reagans' lives difficult.