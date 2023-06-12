Everwood's Treat Williams Dead At 71

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As reported by outlets such as People on June 12, it came to light that actor Treat Williams has died at the age of 71. According to his longtime agent, Barry McPherson, he was involved in a motorcycle accident that ultimately led to his death. "He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off," McPherson shared with the publication. Dorset, Vermont fire chief Jacob Gribble added that investigators believe the driver of the car didn't see Williams before turning and making contact with him and his motorcycle.

Williams' filmography is rich and varied, with his professional film acting career beginning in the 1970s. Among the many credits he accumulated throughout his time in the entertainment world, he's perhaps best known for his work on the series "Everwood." From 2002 to the drama's cancellation in 2006, Williams took on the role of Dr. Andrew 'Andy' Brown, proving a standout of the show's talented cast. Some of his most notable recent credits include "Blue Bloods," "Chesapeake Shores," and "We Own This City."

In honor of Williams, here's a brief look back on his career and life.