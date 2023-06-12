Everwood's Treat Williams Dead At 71
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
As reported by outlets such as People on June 12, it came to light that actor Treat Williams has died at the age of 71. According to his longtime agent, Barry McPherson, he was involved in a motorcycle accident that ultimately led to his death. "He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off," McPherson shared with the publication. Dorset, Vermont fire chief Jacob Gribble added that investigators believe the driver of the car didn't see Williams before turning and making contact with him and his motorcycle.
Williams' filmography is rich and varied, with his professional film acting career beginning in the 1970s. Among the many credits he accumulated throughout his time in the entertainment world, he's perhaps best known for his work on the series "Everwood." From 2002 to the drama's cancellation in 2006, Williams took on the role of Dr. Andrew 'Andy' Brown, proving a standout of the show's talented cast. Some of his most notable recent credits include "Blue Bloods," "Chesapeake Shores," and "We Own This City."
In honor of Williams, here's a brief look back on his career and life.
Williams lived an exciting life
Richard Treat Williams was born on December 1, 1951, in Rowayton, Connecticut. He wasted little time pursuing acting, first getting a taste for it in several stage productions. He soon landed his first film role in 1975 via director Ivan Nagy's "Deadly Hero." In the feature, he plays Billings, and while it's far from a leading role, it was enough to jumpstart his career. Over time, the likes of "Once Upon a Time in America," "Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous," and "What Happens in Vegas," to name a few, joined his filmography, in addition to a host of TV titles — first and foremost being "Everwood."
Away from the stage lights, fancy cameras, and award shows (many of which he was honored at) of Hollywood, Williams pursued other interests and endeavors whenever he could. For example, throughout his life, he maintained a passion for aviation, going as far as owning several planes and even becoming a pilot (via Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association). This love of various aircraft and flying informed his 2010 children's book "Air Show!", illustrated by Robert Neubecker, which shows young readers the wonders that await them at airshows.
Evidently, Treat Williams lived life to the fullest, exploring several creative avenues and leaving a lasting impact on countless readers, TV viewers, aviation enthusiasts, and moviegoers. He will be sorely missed.