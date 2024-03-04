Who Is The Actor In Beyonce's Verizon Commercial?

Even before the Super Bowl aired, Verizon teased Beyoncé would be in a jam-packed ad with a video of a man squeezing lemons. That came to fruition with the megastar appearing in one of the big game's best commercials, where the singer attempts to break the internet in various ways — including a Beyoncé-Barbie mashup that no one saw coming. The Grammy winner may be the star of the spot (as she should be), but she has an assistant who's also a fairly big name in the entertainment industry. The actor in the Verizon commercial is Tony Hale, who's starred in a litany of comedies over the years.

Hale is well-suited to play a slightly timid guy who informs Beyoncé that her stunts haven't broken the internet. He's probably best known for playing one of the more likable characters on "Arrested Development" — Buster Bluth. Buster gives a new meaning to "momma's boy" and his anxious personality directly contrasts with some of his more outgoing siblings.

While "Arrested Development" alone would make for some great comedic pedigree, Hale also played Gary Walsh on "Veep." His skills aren't limited to television, as he's starred in movies like "Love, Simon" and "Hocus Pocus 2." The actor is a major star who always delivers laughs, even when it's in a Verizon Beyoncé ad.