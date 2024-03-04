The Traitors Season 2 Reunion Seating Chart Might Spoil The Winners

"The Traitors" Season 2 is set to conclude this Thursday, March 7 — and based on a video eliminated player Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio posted to his Instagram story (which then spread via Reddit), the reunion's seating chart might give us a clue as to the winner.

Anyone familiar with a typical Bravo reunion knows that one's proximity to the network's patriarch, Andy Cohen, is directly related to that person's importance. (For example, in the first "Vanderpump Rules" reunion after the scandal known as "Scandoval," wronged woman Ariana Madix sat directly by Cohen's side.) Thanks to Devenanzio's video — where he poses with "RuPaul's Drag Race" alumn Peppermint — it's clear that Kate Chastain (of "Below Deck" fame), currently the only active "traitor" remaining in a game full of "faithfuls," is not next to Cohen. Enterprising social media users like @thebravobabe_ took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to create a mockup of the chart.

During the Season 1 reunion, winner and "Survivor" legend Cirie Fields was seated next to Cohen (who hosted that reunion) ... and Fields was also the sole traitor left at the end and stole the entire prize pot from two easily swayed faithfuls. So why is Chastain so far away from Cohen? Does this mean that the faithfuls figure out her game and banish her from Alan Cumming's Scottish castle? Other traitors — including Parvati Shallow, Phaedra Parks, and Dan Gheesling, the show's original set of wrongdoers — are much closer to Cohen than Chastain, raising some questions.