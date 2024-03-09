The Star Trek Fight That Left Chris Pine With A Real Black Eye

When an actor takes on one of the most iconic roles in Star Trek, they must prepare for some of the hits that come with it. However, when Chris Pine signed on to play Captain Kirk, he probably didn't expect to earn a black eye. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, "Star Trek Beyond" star Idris Elba recalled how a staged scuffle led to Pine getting a shiner. Incredibly, much like the Starfleet hero he was playing, the actor shrugged it off and wore it like a badge of honor.

Discussing his experience on set, Elba, who plays the film's villain, Krall, said, "We had laughs. Chris and I had laughs, and then I gave him a black eye." By the sound of things, Pine might have been responsible. "Well, we were doing a fight scene, and he got a bit cheeky, and I was just like pow! I didn't mean to do it, but Chris was quite proud of it."

Thankfully, keeping Kirk's legendary rep intact, Pine was briefly down but certainly not out. Whereas some might switch to panic mode about the film's lead flaunting a black eye, director Justin Lin worked around the minor setback, ensuring that the last act of this venture into the final frontier went by without a hitch. Guided by his hand, "Star Trek Beyond" is one of the best movies of 2016.