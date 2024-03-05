Who Plays The Giant Spider In Netflix's Spaceman?

Adam Sandler's Netflix run continues with "Spaceman," a sci-fi drama based on the 2017 novel "Spaceman of Bohemia." The film follows an astronaut going through heart-wrenching emotional grief while wandering the cold cosmic void. Sandler plays Jakub Procházka, a Czech spacefarer investigating a mysterious cloud hovering near Jupiter. In terms of plot, Procházka's mission is secondary to his complicated relationship with his pregnant wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), who lives on Earth.

However, the real star of this feature is a literal giant telepathic spider named Hanuš. Procházka's interactions with the creature serve as the film's nucleus, and the spider is played by none other than the Riddler himself — Paul Dano. The actor's soft-spoken and almost otherwordly voice as Hanuš enhances the dialogue between the spider and Procházka. Throughout the movie, the creature leaves Sandler's character (and maybe even the viewer) guessing, especially as it mutters lines like: "You wish to know if I am real? I am like you, an explorer. Your loneliness intrigued me."

For Dano, the part of Hanuš was an incredibly satisfying undertaking. "I sort of loved that he was like this death doula, a spirit guide, Zen-like sort of guy who's lived through all this time and all these galaxies," Dano adds. "I like that the film was about the mystery in ourselves, and I feel very much that science fiction allows for that thing: you're out here in space, but really you're alone on the inside" (per the Inside Total Film podcast).

The "Looper" actor excels as the extraterrestrial spider's voice, with the role serving as further proof for just how versatile and talented of a performer Dano truly is.