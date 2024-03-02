Dwayne Johnson Owns The Rights To All His Lines - Including An Iconic Vin Diesel Insult

Hollywood knows him by his real name, but Dwayne Johnson rose to fame in WWE as "The Rock." His time as a professional wrestler saw him coin many catchphrases that he remains synonymous with to this day, including, but not limited to, "jabroni," "roody poo," and "candy a**." Anyone familiar with his sports entertainment career will know these lines well. However, movie fans might recall the term "candy ass" from Johnson's feud with Vin Diesel, which saw the WWE legend dust off his old wrestling lingo while trash-talking his "Fast & Furious" co-star.

Given that he built his career on creating memorable lines, it's only fitting that Johnson received official ownership of his trademarks. As documented by Variety, an SEC filing reveals that the actor obtained the rights to many of his WWE names and catchphrases after he agreed to join the board of TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of UFC and WWE. Some of these trademarks include "The Rock," "The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment," "Rocky Maivia," and the insults mentioned above.

As a member of the TKO board, Johnson will also receive $30 million in stock and royalties from WWE. Needless to say, he's about to get paid and then some. For Johnson, though, gaining ownership of his old properties was about more money.