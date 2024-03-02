Dwayne Johnson Owns The Rights To All His Lines - Including An Iconic Vin Diesel Insult
Hollywood knows him by his real name, but Dwayne Johnson rose to fame in WWE as "The Rock." His time as a professional wrestler saw him coin many catchphrases that he remains synonymous with to this day, including, but not limited to, "jabroni," "roody poo," and "candy a**." Anyone familiar with his sports entertainment career will know these lines well. However, movie fans might recall the term "candy ass" from Johnson's feud with Vin Diesel, which saw the WWE legend dust off his old wrestling lingo while trash-talking his "Fast & Furious" co-star.
Given that he built his career on creating memorable lines, it's only fitting that Johnson received official ownership of his trademarks. As documented by Variety, an SEC filing reveals that the actor obtained the rights to many of his WWE names and catchphrases after he agreed to join the board of TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of UFC and WWE. Some of these trademarks include "The Rock," "The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment," "Rocky Maivia," and the insults mentioned above.
As a member of the TKO board, Johnson will also receive $30 million in stock and royalties from WWE. Needless to say, he's about to get paid and then some. For Johnson, though, gaining ownership of his old properties was about more money.
The Rock name is personal to Dwayne Johnson
While he has admitted there are business incentives to owning "The Rock" name, Dwayne Johnson's connection to it is personal. In an interview with CNBC Television's "Squawk on the Street," the WWE star explained why it's significant to him, noting that it reminds him of his family. "Without that name, there would be no wrestling career, no Hollywood career. Also, that name was a derivative of my dad, Rocky Johnson, who was the first Black tag team champion in WWE, trailblazer, paved the way, man of color, for a kid like me to be embraced in a bigger way when I came along" (via WrestleZone).
Of course, Johnson owning his most famous monikers and catchphrases could theoretically benefit his Hollywood career as well. The recently canceled "Young Rock" sitcom shows that he's open to making autobiographical projects, allowing him to further cement his colossal brand. Could a movie about the wrestler-turned-actor's life be on the cards at some point? That remains to be seen, but it's clear that Johnson is happy with the outcome of joining the TKO board.
