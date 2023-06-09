NBC Lays The Smackdown On Young Rock & Cancels The Series After Three Seasons

If you're a wrestling fan, a big fan of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, or both, NBC's "Young Rock" is right up your alley. The series chronicles the wrestler-turned-actor's rise to pop culture prominence, taking viewers from his early childhood into his adult years. The series is full of laughs and heart as Johnson runs in a fictional United States presidential election, recalling his upbringing to appeal to voters. Sadly for devoted viewers, all the charm and professional wrestler lookalikes weren't enough to keep the sitcom on television for the long haul.

As reported by Variety on June 9, NBC has elected not to renew "Young Rock" for a fourth season, thus concluding its run with only three. Additionally, NBC has chosen not to renew "Grand Crew" — a slice-of-life comedy about dating, working, and living life in your early 30s — either. Much like "Young Rock," "Grand Crew" premiered in 2021, though it only made it to two seasons before meeting its sudden demise. Variety notes that NBC is still deciding the fate of another one of its series, "American Auto," which currently has two seasons under its belt.

The seemingly premature end of "Young Rock" is yet another notable occurrence in the currently rocky (no pun intended) era of Johnson's career.