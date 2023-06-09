NBC Lays The Smackdown On Young Rock & Cancels The Series After Three Seasons
If you're a wrestling fan, a big fan of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, or both, NBC's "Young Rock" is right up your alley. The series chronicles the wrestler-turned-actor's rise to pop culture prominence, taking viewers from his early childhood into his adult years. The series is full of laughs and heart as Johnson runs in a fictional United States presidential election, recalling his upbringing to appeal to voters. Sadly for devoted viewers, all the charm and professional wrestler lookalikes weren't enough to keep the sitcom on television for the long haul.
As reported by Variety on June 9, NBC has elected not to renew "Young Rock" for a fourth season, thus concluding its run with only three. Additionally, NBC has chosen not to renew "Grand Crew" — a slice-of-life comedy about dating, working, and living life in your early 30s — either. Much like "Young Rock," "Grand Crew" premiered in 2021, though it only made it to two seasons before meeting its sudden demise. Variety notes that NBC is still deciding the fate of another one of its series, "American Auto," which currently has two seasons under its belt.
The seemingly premature end of "Young Rock" is yet another notable occurrence in the currently rocky (no pun intended) era of Johnson's career.
Dwayne Johnson's career has been full of ups and downs lately
Over the past several months, Dwayne Johnson's Hollywood tenure has been full of ups and downs. Most infamously, the DC film "Black Adam" — touted as a hierarchy-shifting entry into the comic book-based shared universe — failed to live up to expectations and then some. Most audiences and critics didn't adore it, and it wound up losing tons of money by the time it left cinemas. Johnson also voiced Krpyto in the animated film "DC League of Super-Pets," which did well with moviegoers and critics but performed lukewarmly at best at the box office.
Following his brief mixed bag of a run in the DC spotlight, Johnson did the unthinkable and returned to the "Fast & Furious" franchise. Squashing his beef with co-star Vin Diesel, he returned to the role of Luke Hobbs in a post-credits scene of "Fast X." He appears to be in for an extended stay, too, seeing as he's gearing up for another Hobbs-centric movie. This brings us to the news that "Young Rock" is over and done — a low in the wake of the high that was his unexpected return to the "Fast" saga.
We'll just have to wait and see what the future holds for Dwayne Johnson in the wake of this tumultuous professional period.