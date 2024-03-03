Dune 2 Director Denis Villeneuve Thinks David Lynch's 1984 Movie Was Missing Something
"Dune: Part Two" director Denis Villeneuve has opened up about David Lynch's adaptation of the classic novel. Villeneuve has cemented himself as one of the most interesting sci-fi directors working today, breathing life into the likes of "Arrival" and "Blade Runner 2049." With such strong hits in the genre under his belt, it's no surprise that he was inspired by one of the most seminal sci-fi texts of all time: Frank Herbert's "Dune." Like many, he was excited to see David Lynch's take on the world of Arrakis when it hit the silver screen in 1984. And like many, he was left frustrated by the picture. "I was destabilized by some of [Lynch's] choices," Villeneuve candidly told NPR's "Fresh Air" program.
"I didn't feel that he captured some of the essence of specifically the Fremen culture — I felt that there were some things that were missing," he added. Those who have seen "Dune: Part Two," like Looper critic Reuben Baron, will point out that Villeneuve's sequel does an excellent job of expanding the Fremen culture, especially when it comes to their religious curiosity.
Unlike Villeneuve, who managed to flesh out Herbert's "Dune" into two flicks, Lynch had to turn the 600+ page behemoth into a film under 2 hours and 20 minutes. For critics, Lynch's "Dune" was a misfire, as signaled by its 37% Rotten Tomatoes score. And thanks to mixed-to-negative audience reception, Lynch's "Dune" bombed at the box office, grossing just over $40 million worldwide.
Denis Villeneuve still appreciates David Lynch's vision
While Denis Villeneuve didn't find David Lynch's "Dune" adaptation to be perfect, he knew that he was witnessing something interesting. In his chat with "Fresh Air," Villeneuve gushed about his initial excitement for the film, discussing how he was the biggest "Dune" fan on the block. "I was very excited when I learned that the book would be brought to the screen," the director said, adding, "I remember watching the movie and being very mesmerized and impressed by how David Lynch approached it."
"Dune" was Lynch's first foray into sci-fi blockbuster filmmaking — he had just come off of the Oscar-nominated "The Elephant Man," which established him as one of Hollywood's most interesting newcomers. And for what it's worth, Villeneuve does have positive things to say about the "Twin Peaks" creator's vision of Arrakis. "Yeah, David Lynch has a very strong identity as a filmmaker, of course, and it bled into the — it's a fantastic interpretation of the book," Villeneuve said, before noting that he was immediately curious to see another adaptation of the novel.
Years later, the filmmaker would get the illustrious job of directing the notoriously unadaptable book, which proved to be a challenge for Villeneuve.
David Lynch has problems with his own adaptation
It's quite fascinating that an avant-garde, complicated auteur like David Lynch was given the keys to bring "Dune" to life. Lynch has developed a rabid fanbase of cinephiles thanks to projects like "Mulholland Drive" and "Blue Velvet," but "Dune" always sticks out like a sore thumb — and the director knows it. Over the years, Lynch has brutally spoken about how he was disappointed with his own adaptation. "It was a failure and I didn't have final cut," Lynch revealed to The Hollywood Reporter. "It's not the film I wanted to make. I like certain parts of it very much — but it was a total failure for me."
What does Lynch mean when he says that "Dune" didn't end up being the film he wanted to make? "[...] I've said before I knew when I was signing the contract that I was signing away final cut and from that moment I felt like, looking back, I started selling out," he said in a Q&A (via Far Out). "I probably shouldn't have done that picture, but I saw tons and tons of possibilities for things I loved, and this was the structure to do them in."
Lynch clearly enjoyed the novel, but he has no interest in seeing Villneuve's vision, telling Cahiers du Cinéma (via Benjamin Cataliotti), "I will never watch it, and I don't even want you to tell me about it, ever." At least Frank Herbert's son enjoyed Villeneuve's take on his father's novel.
"Dune: Part Two" is now in cinemas.