Dune 2 Director Denis Villeneuve Thinks David Lynch's 1984 Movie Was Missing Something

"Dune: Part Two" director Denis Villeneuve has opened up about David Lynch's adaptation of the classic novel. Villeneuve has cemented himself as one of the most interesting sci-fi directors working today, breathing life into the likes of "Arrival" and "Blade Runner 2049." With such strong hits in the genre under his belt, it's no surprise that he was inspired by one of the most seminal sci-fi texts of all time: Frank Herbert's "Dune." Like many, he was excited to see David Lynch's take on the world of Arrakis when it hit the silver screen in 1984. And like many, he was left frustrated by the picture. "I was destabilized by some of [Lynch's] choices," Villeneuve candidly told NPR's "Fresh Air" program.

"I didn't feel that he captured some of the essence of specifically the Fremen culture — I felt that there were some things that were missing," he added. Those who have seen "Dune: Part Two," like Looper critic Reuben Baron, will point out that Villeneuve's sequel does an excellent job of expanding the Fremen culture, especially when it comes to their religious curiosity.

Unlike Villeneuve, who managed to flesh out Herbert's "Dune" into two flicks, Lynch had to turn the 600+ page behemoth into a film under 2 hours and 20 minutes. For critics, Lynch's "Dune" was a misfire, as signaled by its 37% Rotten Tomatoes score. And thanks to mixed-to-negative audience reception, Lynch's "Dune" bombed at the box office, grossing just over $40 million worldwide.