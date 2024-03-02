Kong Rides Godzilla In A New Clip And Twitter Isn't Holding Back
Expanding on the likes of 2014's "Godzilla" and "Kong: Skull Island," "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" is on the way with the team-up of all team-ups. As the title suggests, former enemies Godzilla and Kong will join forces to battle a truly planet-threatening enemy. Through promotional material, such as the first trailer for "The New Empire," fans have seen snippets of the two kaijus' partnership, with the latest clip displaying just how far they've come since their days duking it out against one another.
Kong rides Godzilla in a new clip from 'GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE'. pic.twitter.com/u77Lo4lFAY
— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 1, 2024
Discussing Film took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to post a clip of Godzilla and Kong charging into battle side by side. That is, until the latter hops on his ally's back as they enter the fight. Or as Discussing Film put it, "Kong rides Godzilla in a new clip from 'GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE'." It's a silly moment in what appears to be a goofy, over-the-top kaiju movie, and folks on the platform can't stop talking about it.
"A monkey riding a big lizard. That's interesting lol," tweeted @biggaboy0, with many X users like @harvv taking Discussing Film's caption in a hilariously suggestive direction. They wrote, "KONG DID WHAT?"
Comedic misinterpretations and innuendos aside, the clip of Kong riding on Godzilla's back has drummed up plenty of hype and varied chatter on social media among fans of the MonsterVerse.
Social media is buzzing over this Kong and Godzilla clip for more reasons than one
Since the clip of Kong hopping on Godzilla's back reached the Internet, fans have filled social media feeds everywhere with excitement and good humored jokes.
X user @dh33ra7 said of the clip, "This is peak cinema !!!!!!" Meanwhile, @uglynewyork tweeted, "This movie about to be silly as hell and I'm gonna LOVE it." For those who think the moment is a little too absurd, @Joshua_Wareham asserted that the film's goofiness is right in line with Godzilla's cinematic history, writing, "If you think this is ridiculous, let's remember, Megalon got drop kicked by Godzilla back in '73... sliding on his f****** tail! TWICE!!"
"I hope moments like this will be enough to final unite the two fandoms and end the decades of badblood," added @timAcatsoftpaws, hopeful that Godzilla and Kong's partnership will usher in a new era for the characters' long-warring fanbases. Unfortunately, this doesn't seem to be the case so far. User @daire_nugent joked that Kong's impromptu piggyback ride is downright disrespectful to Godzilla in a battle scenario, with @TheBigBeano pointing out Kong's laziness for hopping on Godzilla's back rather than running just a bit further.
"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" arrives on March 29, 2024. For more information, check out what we know so far about the cast and plot of "The New Empire."