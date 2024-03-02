Kong Rides Godzilla In A New Clip And Twitter Isn't Holding Back

Expanding on the likes of 2014's "Godzilla" and "Kong: Skull Island," "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" is on the way with the team-up of all team-ups. As the title suggests, former enemies Godzilla and Kong will join forces to battle a truly planet-threatening enemy. Through promotional material, such as the first trailer for "The New Empire," fans have seen snippets of the two kaijus' partnership, with the latest clip displaying just how far they've come since their days duking it out against one another.

Kong rides Godzilla in a new clip from 'GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE'. pic.twitter.com/u77Lo4lFAY — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 1, 2024

Discussing Film took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to post a clip of Godzilla and Kong charging into battle side by side. That is, until the latter hops on his ally's back as they enter the fight. Or as Discussing Film put it, "Kong rides Godzilla in a new clip from 'GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE'." It's a silly moment in what appears to be a goofy, over-the-top kaiju movie, and folks on the platform can't stop talking about it.

"A monkey riding a big lizard. That's interesting lol," tweeted @biggaboy0, with many X users like @harvv taking Discussing Film's caption in a hilariously suggestive direction. They wrote, "KONG DID WHAT?"

Comedic misinterpretations and innuendos aside, the clip of Kong riding on Godzilla's back has drummed up plenty of hype and varied chatter on social media among fans of the MonsterVerse.