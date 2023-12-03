Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire Trailer
Godzilla and King Kong have fought all sorts of massive monsters. They've fought each other. They've even teamed up to fight MechaGodzilla. Now, the MonsterVerse's most dynamic duo faces what just might be its hardest challenge yet. The first trailer for "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" is here, and it looks even bigger and bolder than its predecessors.
"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" continues Legendary Pictures' massive kaiju genre revival series from an enviable position. Up to this point, the timeline of the MonsterVerse has uncovered all sorts of gigantic beasts, movie by movie, and even introduced the Hollow Earth where these Titans apparently come from. Now, all pieces of the puzzle are finally in place. With the concepts of the Titans and Hollow Earth introduced, and Godzilla and Kong already on grunt-and-nod terms with each other, "The New Empire" is free to ignore all but the barest necessities of world-building and dive headfirst into kaiju action. It seems that the movie intends to do precisely that, too.
A new ape Titan brings a brand new threat to Kong and Godzilla
As we saw back when the film's title was revealed, "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" introduces a brand-new threat — an ominous-looking, orangutan-like ape Titan that we see sitting on a gigantic throne, surrounded by the skulls and bones of its enemies. As it happens, the bones scattered around the beast include two skulls that look an awful lot like King Kong and Godzilla.
The new trailer expands on this concept and confirms that the MonsterVerse's two premier Titans will have to join forces against a new enemy that just might be more dangerous than anything they've faced before. With "Godzilla vs. Kong" director Adam Wingard once again helming the project and the inimitable Dan Stevens — who worked with Wingard on "The Guest" — starring as the main human protagonist, it certainly seems that the MonsterVerse world is doing better than ever ... provided that this world survives the highly destructive events of "The New Empire," that is.
"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" hits theaters on April 12, 2024.