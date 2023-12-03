Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire Trailer

Godzilla and King Kong have fought all sorts of massive monsters. They've fought each other. They've even teamed up to fight MechaGodzilla. Now, the MonsterVerse's most dynamic duo faces what just might be its hardest challenge yet. The first trailer for "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" is here, and it looks even bigger and bolder than its predecessors.

"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" continues Legendary Pictures' massive kaiju genre revival series from an enviable position. Up to this point, the timeline of the MonsterVerse has uncovered all sorts of gigantic beasts, movie by movie, and even introduced the Hollow Earth where these Titans apparently come from. Now, all pieces of the puzzle are finally in place. With the concepts of the Titans and Hollow Earth introduced, and Godzilla and Kong already on grunt-and-nod terms with each other, "The New Empire" is free to ignore all but the barest necessities of world-building and dive headfirst into kaiju action. It seems that the movie intends to do precisely that, too.