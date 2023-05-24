Bad Boys 4: Better Call Saul Breakout Rhea Seehorn Joins The Cast

"Bad Boys 4" has found its newest cast member, and it happens to be an alum of "Better Call Saul." As reported by Deadline, Rhea Seehorn, best known for her work as Kim Wexler on the AMC series, has signed on to the film. Details of the character she'll be playing have yet to be released.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are poised to return in the new film, reprising their roles as Mike Lowry and Marcus Burnett respectively. Alongside the duo, "Bad Boys 4" has been building up a supporting cast that already includes Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, and Paola Núñez. The trio is reprising their roles from "Bad Boys For Life" as Kelly, Dorn, and Captain Rita Secada, respectively. They are joined by Ioan Gruffudd and Eric Dane.

The cast members aren't the only returning players from the third entry in the franchise, as directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are also returning to helm "Bad Boys 4." Chris Bremner, who co-wrote "Bad Boys For Life," returns to take on writing duties solo this time around.