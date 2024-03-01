This Animated Movie Flop Is Getting A Huge Boost On Netflix

One of the biggest animated bombs from this decade is getting a second life on Netflix. Over the last few years, animated films have seen dwindling returns. Typically the closest thing to a surefire bet, major releases like Pixar's "Lightyear" and Disney's "Strange World" bombed at the box office. While Universal Pictures has seen highs in the form of Illumination's "Minions: The Rise of Gru" and "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," the studio's DreamWorks Animation had a notable flop last year: "Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken," which was one of the biggest box office bombs in 2023.

The film follows the titular character (voiced by Lana Condor) as she navigates her destiny to protect the ocean, become a powerful Kraken, and take on a nefarious mermaid (Annie Murphy). "Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken" debuted to relative obscurity in late June 2023, facing competition from Pixar's "Elemental." It grossed just $46 million worldwide against its $70 million budget. However, the animated film is reaching new heights on streaming, emerging as the fifth most-watched movie on Netflix globally from February 19 to February 25. Over that same period in the United States, it's the second-most watched film on Netflix.