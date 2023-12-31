Home Alone's Most Famous Scene Was An 'Accident'

For many people, the first thing to pop into their heads when thinking of "Home Alone" is the image of Kevin McCalister's (Macaulay Culkin) screaming his lungs out while applying burning cologne to his face. It remains among the most iconic moments from the holiday classic, even being used on the film's poster. But would you believe that the now-famous scene occurred almost completely by accident?

Director Chris Columbus revealed in an interview with Business Insider that Culkin keeping his hands on his face during filming was far more effective than what was initially planned. "If you put something on your face that burns, most people move their hands right away," Columbus said. "So my direction to him was when you pat your face, move your hands and scream. And I think it was the first take, he kept his hands on his cheeks. We all started laughing hysterically." The "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" director added that he and editor Raja Gosnell ran through other takes where Culkin's hands weren't on his face. In the end, the initial take got the biggest laughs and was what was used in the final film.

It's hard to imagine "Home Alone" without this lightning-in-a-bottle movie moment. But the chances of this lightning striking twice are unlikely.