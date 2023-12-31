Home Alone's Most Famous Scene Was An 'Accident'
For many people, the first thing to pop into their heads when thinking of "Home Alone" is the image of Kevin McCalister's (Macaulay Culkin) screaming his lungs out while applying burning cologne to his face. It remains among the most iconic moments from the holiday classic, even being used on the film's poster. But would you believe that the now-famous scene occurred almost completely by accident?
Director Chris Columbus revealed in an interview with Business Insider that Culkin keeping his hands on his face during filming was far more effective than what was initially planned. "If you put something on your face that burns, most people move their hands right away," Columbus said. "So my direction to him was when you pat your face, move your hands and scream. And I think it was the first take, he kept his hands on his cheeks. We all started laughing hysterically." The "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" director added that he and editor Raja Gosnell ran through other takes where Culkin's hands weren't on his face. In the end, the initial take got the biggest laughs and was what was used in the final film.
It's hard to imagine "Home Alone" without this lightning-in-a-bottle movie moment. But the chances of this lightning striking twice are unlikely.
Don't expect Macaulay Culkin to recreate the face nowadays
Some fans may find it surprising that quite possibly the most well-known part of "Home Alone" was little more than quirky improvisation. It elevated the film to a new level of iconography, remaining a pop culture fixture often seen during the holiday season even over 30 years after the original film's release. However, the star who made it happen doesn't hold it in the same limelight.
While on "The Ellen Show," Macaulay Culkin admitted that he doesn't watch "Home Alone" very often, saying that viewing the film only makes him recall what was happening that day on set. As can be imagined, fans who meet the actor often want him to recreate the iconic expression he originated from the movie. When asked what his response to these requests is, Culkin said, "No ... I've already been there, done that already, I'm 37 now OK? OK, mom?"
It may be disappointing to some that we may never see Culkin reenact this famous scene. Even a 2018 Google commercial that saw the actor mirror several classic "Home Alone" moments didn't see him do the scream while getting ready in the bathroom. But as with so many of the best-improvised movie moments, it's unlikely that Culkin can recreate the same spontaneity that helped make the original scene so unforgettable.