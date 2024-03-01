One Constantine Villain Likely Won't Return For The Keanu Reeves Sequel

Details about "Constantine 2" are being kept close to the vest, but one of the villains from the first film won't be joining Keanu Reeves' titular occult detective for more supernatural mayhem. While speaking to Inverse, Tilda Swinton revealed that she probably isn't reprising the role of the angel Gabriel, but is open to returning to the franchise if the opportunity presents itself.

"I'm sorry to have to tell you that I know nothing about this sequel except that I've heard it's happening," the Oscar winner said. "Unless they're very late in calling me, I don't think Gabriel will be flapping his/her wings."

Despite Swinton being out of the equation, Gabriel could still factor into the sequel's narrative. In the same interview, the "Suspiria" star revealed that she heard Reeves might play the archangel she portrayed in the first movie. Swinton loves that idea, suggesting that there are no hard feelings about the situation. That said, it remains to be seen when — or if — "Constantine 2" will ever come to fruition.