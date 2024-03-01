One Constantine Villain Likely Won't Return For The Keanu Reeves Sequel
Details about "Constantine 2" are being kept close to the vest, but one of the villains from the first film won't be joining Keanu Reeves' titular occult detective for more supernatural mayhem. While speaking to Inverse, Tilda Swinton revealed that she probably isn't reprising the role of the angel Gabriel, but is open to returning to the franchise if the opportunity presents itself.
"I'm sorry to have to tell you that I know nothing about this sequel except that I've heard it's happening," the Oscar winner said. "Unless they're very late in calling me, I don't think Gabriel will be flapping his/her wings."
Despite Swinton being out of the equation, Gabriel could still factor into the sequel's narrative. In the same interview, the "Suspiria" star revealed that she heard Reeves might play the archangel she portrayed in the first movie. Swinton loves that idea, suggesting that there are no hard feelings about the situation. That said, it remains to be seen when — or if — "Constantine 2" will ever come to fruition.
The current status of Constantine 2
"Constantine 2" was previously held up by rights issues, as a planned J.J. Abrams-produced TV series about the character caused some legal hiccups. Abrams was reportedly set to oversee a Justice League Dark universe for Warner Bros. Discovery and Max, but that was rejected in favor of a follow-up to the 2005 movie.
Last year, "Constantine 2" director Francis Lawrence confirmed the sequel's status, noting that it's still a work in progress. He revealed that he's had several meetings about the film, and the goal is to make it an R-rated movie that honors the spirit of the "Hellblazer" comics. The project hasn't been greenlit yet, but James Gunn didn't cancel it after taking over as the co-head of DC Studios, so that's surely a good sign, right?
With that in mind, how does Keanu Reeves feel about "Constantine 2?" He wants to play the character again, but will the actor's passion for the role be enough to get the long-delayed sequel greenlit? That remains to be seen, but knowing that the creative team is enthusiastic about the film is reassuring.