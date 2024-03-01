Sting Offered Dune 2's Austin Butler A Very Explicit Costume Accessory

The heavily anticipated sci-fi sequel "Dune: Part Two" is upon us, and with it, the advent of Austin Butler's Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen. The sadistic villain is Paul Atreides' direct foil in the Frank Herbert novel, and his face-off with Timothée Chalamet's version of the character has been a point of particular excitement for fans leading up to the film's release. Feyd-Rautha is vicious, brutal, and downright evil, but that doesn't mean that there's only one way to play him. And since "Dune" has been adapted before, Butler isn't the first actor to bring the villain to life.

Matt Keeslar played Feyd-Rautha in the 2000 Syfy miniseries, "Frank Herbert's Dune," but the more famous prior performance is definitely that of famed musician Sting in David Lynch's adaptation. Sting — real name Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner — remains most famous for being the frontman of The Police, performing hit songs like "Roxanne" and "Every Breath You Take." In the '80s, though, Sting was also quite active on the screen, appearing in productions like "Brimstone and Treacle," before eventually joining the cast of 1984's "Dune."

Like every part of Lynch's "Dune" adaptation, Sting's Feyd-Rautha is bizarre. With an over-the-top performance and a bright shock of orange hair, the actor-musician certainly left a big impression on 1984 audiences. No part of his character stood out more, though, than his eye-catching blue codpiece — a costume addition that Sting apparently offered to Austin Butler.